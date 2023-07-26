The lineup for this year’s Rhythm and the Reef is here.

The festival is returning to Bluewater Quay in Mackay, Queensland, this September.

Against the picturesque waterfront location, some big names will showcase their music at Rhythm and the Reef 2023.

Leading the lineup is pop rock favourites Lime Cordiale, who have barely stopped touring around the world over the past couple of years. The Leimbach brothers are currently on a huge US tour with Teenage Dads, and will also tour the UK and Europe before heading to Rhythm and the Reef.

Lime Cordiale have still found time to release new music, dropping their first single of the year, “Imposter Syndrome”, last month.

“I think it’s pretty common for Australians as it often comes hand-in-hand with Tall Poppy Syndrome, a big part of Australian culture,” the group said about the track.

“Australians love to cut each other down. Sometimes we wish we lived like the Americans… Lime Cordiale for next President! Anyway, we’re glad there’s a term for this feeling. If we can sing it loud, it makes it all a bit easier.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

They’ll be joined by evergreen English rapper and singer Example. Beloved for memorable hits like “Kickstarts” and “Changed the Way You Kissed Me”, Example has kept up with the times, working with Alcemist on the well-received “Gold” earlier this year.

Now an Australian resident, Example returned to his home country to impress audiences at Glastonbury and Creamfields.

You can check out the full lineup below, including the list of artists set to showcase their work at the festival. Tickets to Rhythm and the Reef 2023 go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 3rd at 7am AEST. The pre-sale begins on Wednesday, August 2nd at 7am AEST (sign up here).

Rhythm and the Reef 2023

Presented by LiSTNR

Saturday, September 30th

Bluewater Quay, Mackay, QLD

Lineup

Lime Cordiale

Example

Go-Jo

Discovery

Clovr

Giant Palms

Late November

Cherry

Art

David Day

Muddy Grimes

Louis Gervais

Jungarrayi