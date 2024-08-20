New Zealand’s Rhythm & Vines festival is gearing up for another unforgettable New Year’s celebration.

The first lineup announcement for the 2024 edition, taking place from Dec. 29, 2024, to Jan. 1, 2025, reveals a mix of international and local talent set to get the party started at Waiohika Estate in Gisborne.

NYC rapper Ice Spice is set to headline, bringing her rapid-fire rhymes and commanding stage presence to New Zealand for the first time. As one of hip-hop’s fastest-rising stars, her appearance at Rhythm & Vines is a major coup for the festival, offering fans a rare chance to catch her live in an intimate setting.

Sammy Virji, a leading figure in the UK garage and house scene, returns for his second stint at the festival. Known for his genre-defying sets that blend bass-heavy rhythms with infectious hooks, Virji’s performance is sure to be a highlight for electronic music fans.

Also on the bill is Meduza, the Italian electronic trio behind global hits that have dominated dance floors and streaming charts alike. Their debut at Rhythm & Vines is anticipated to be a high-energy spectacle, perfect for ringing in the New Year.

RL Grime, an American producer whose 2018 set at Rhythm & Vines left a lasting impression, returns to deliver another round of his signature bass-driven soundscapes. His inclusion in the lineup is a nod to the festival’s commitment to bringing back crowd favourites while introducing fresh faces.

On the local front, the legendary Sir Dave Dobbyn will once again take the stage, adding his iconic Kiwi anthems to the festival’s diverse lineup.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

SACHI, another homegrown favourite, is back to deliver their blend of electronic beats and live instrumentation. Gisborne’s own Messie will represent the local scene, while Corrella, making her Rhythm & Vines debut, will also showcase why she’s one of New Zealand’s most talked-about new artists.

With nearly 100 acts slated to perform, this first announcement sets the tone for what promises to be a standout edition of Rhythm & Vines.

As the festival celebrates its 22nd year, it continues to be a cornerstone of New Zealand’s music scene, drawing fans from across the country to Gisborne for an unparalleled New Year’s experience.

Tickets for Rhythm & Vines 2024 are on sale now.

Event Details

Rhythm and Vines 2024

Dates: Sun, Dec. 29, 2024 – Wed, Jan. 1, 2025

Location: Waiohika Estate, Gisborne

First Release of Acts:

ICE SPICE | SAMMY VIRJI | LUUDE | RL GRIME

KOVEN | MEDUZA | BADGER | CHARLOTTE PLANK | CORRELLA

GIRLS DON’T SYNC | HANNAH LAING | JOY (ANONYMOUS) [LIVE] | JYOTY

OPPIDAN | PANJABI MC | SACHI | ANA S | BUSHBABY

CASSIE HENDERSON | CASUAL HEALING | D.O.D | DADA JONES | ELIPSA

FISH56OCTAGON | FREDRICK | GRAFIX | KLP | LENS | MESSIE

PIRAPUS | ROVA | SUBSONIC | UNGLUED | BECCIE B

CARU | CIKO | FRANKIE VENTER | HATRICK | HYAN | JESS RHODES | MINCY

VITAMIN COS & returning to Waiohika Estate SIR DAVE DOBBYN