The first Rhythm & Vines lineup has been revealed.

A packed lineup of local and international talent has been unveiled for the New Year festival. Hailed as the “UK’s biggest rap star” by The Guardian, Central Cee will be making the trip from England to Gisborne for Rhythm & Vines, as will superstar DJ Wilkinson.

From Australia, rising producer Dom Dolla, festival party starters Peking Duk, and many more will perform at Rhythm & Vines.

And there’s plenty of local acts included in the first lineup announcement, including rising singer-songwriter Georgia Lines, pop duo Foley, indie pop band PARK RD, and fledgling rap star Jujulipps.

You can view the newly announced lineup below. Organisers have also committed to fundraising efforts towards the Gisborne Flood Relief.

“From Central Cee, one of the most exciting and sought-after rappers in the world right now, to iconic electronic acts like Dom Dolla and Wilkinson, to some of the best wāhine talent Aotearoa has to offer – R&V 23/24 is shaping up to be one for the books,” says Rhythm & Vines co-founder and programming director Hamish Pinkham.

“With close to 100 acts tipped to perform at Rhythm and Vines, the first release certainly gives festival fans a taste of the party to come at one of the globe’s premier New Year destinations.”

One of New Zealand’s most beloved festivals, Rhythm & Vines will take place in Gisborne from December 29th-January 1st. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 20th at 9am local time. Further information about the festival is available here.

Rhythm & Vines 2023

December 29th 2023-January 1st 2024

Waiohika Estate, Tairāwhiti/Gisborne

Lineup

CENTRAL CEE | DOM DOLLA | WILKINSON | HEDEX | PEKING DUK | GIN WIGMORE | BBYFACEKILLA DELTA HEAVY | DISRUPTA | EMILY MAKIS & DEADLINE | FOLEY | GEORGIA LINES | GODDARD

PARK RD | BECCIE B | COAST ARCADE | EMILIE | JESS RHODES | JUJULIPPS | NICE GIRL

+ MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED