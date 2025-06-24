Hitmaker. Grammy winner. Songwriting royalty. Richard Marx is taking his seat in the red chair.

The chart-topping artist and producer has been revealed as the newest Coach on The Voice Australia, joining a star-stacked panel alongside Spice Girl Melanie C, returning powerhouse Kate Miller-Heidke, and longtime Coach Ronan Keating.

Marx brings decades of industry experience to the panel. His catalogue includes 14 No. 1 hits and songwriting or production credits with artists such as Madonna, Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Cher, Justin Timberlake, Keith Urban, John Farnham, Olivia Newton-John, and Luther Vandross.

A teaser trailer describes him as a “powerhouse,” a writer of “some of the greatest songs of all time,” and “music royalty” who has worked “with the biggest names in the biz.”

“I came here to win ‘The Voice Australia,’” says Marx.

He adds “I’m really looking forward to being a coach on this new season of The Voice for a number of reasons. Primarily, I’m excited to have the opportunity to meet and nurture some truly talented singers. But I’m also just very happy to be coming to stay in Australia for an extended time. My love affair with Oz began in 1977 when I was 13 and my parents brought me with them for a month-long trip. After many more visits on tour playing to thousands and thousands of Aussie fans, it’s become a home away from home. This will be an unforgettable experience and I’m so ready to get started!”

Hosted by TV WEEK Gold Logie winner Sonia Kruger, the new season promises “high drama, jaw-dropping talent, and serious star power”.

“The Voice”, Kate Miller-Heidke and Sonia Kruger are all nominated for the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards, airing Sunday, August 3, exclusively on Seven and 7plus.