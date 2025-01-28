The Voice Australia has announced its coaching lineup for 2025.

Melanie C (Sporty Spice), Richard Marx, and Ronan Keating will join returning coach Kate Miller-Heidke in the red chairs later this year.

Melanie C said: “I am so incredibly excited to be joining The Voice Australia in 2025! I have always cherished my trips down under over the years, so to be there with such a super line up of coaches in one of my favourite countries is a real honour. Also very happy to be missing some of the British winter! Very much looking forward to unearthing some brilliant talent to join Team Melanie.”

Richard Marx shared: “I’m really looking forward to being a coach on this new season of The Voice for a number of reasons. Primarily, I’m excited to have the opportunity to meet and nurture some truly talented singers. But I’m also just very happy to be coming to stay in Australia for an extended time. My love affair with Oz began in 1977 when I was 13 and my parents brought me with them for a month-long trip. After many more visits on tour playing to thousands and thousands of Aussie fans, it’s become a home away from home. This will be an unforgettable experience and I’m so ready to get started!”

Ronan Keating added: “I’ve had a love affair with Australia since I first set foot on Aussie shores nearly three decades ago, so I can’t wait to get back to the country where I also met and fell in love with my wife. A country that I now have family and feel right at home in. To be back in the big red chair on The Voice Australia in 2025 is going to be really special, especially alongside Melanie C, Kate and Richard. I’m sure we’re going to be spoilt with some amazing undiscovered voices and I can’t wait to see who’s going to go all the way on Team Ronan.”

Kate Miller-Heidke said: “I’m absolutely stoked to be coming back to The Singing Olympics aka The Voice this year. I can’t wait to hear all the new voices. Singing is an endlessly fascinating art form with the mystical power of connecting people. I’m excited to meet the new coaches, all of whom are incredible artists, and to uncover some brand-new artists to join Team Kate. Let’s go!”

TV WEEK Gold Logie winner Sonia Kruger will return as host.

Seven Group Managing Director, Television, Angus Ross, said: “The Voice continues to captivate millions in its reign as one of Australia – and the world’s – biggest entertainment shows. With global music icons Melanie C, Richard and Ronan joining Aussie superstar Kate to battle it out in the big red chairs, this new era of The Voice promises to be our best yet!”

ITV Studios Australia CEO & Managing Director, David Mott, said: “ITV Studios is delighted to welcome Melanie C, Richard, and Ronan alongside the amazing Kate for what promises to be an extraordinary 14th season of The Voice. The Voice continues to bring outstanding talent and incredible moments to audiences, not just in Australia, but across the world. We are looking forward to another fantastic season and we are truly excited to share it with you.”

Production begins in Sydney next month, with the show premiering later this year on Seven and 7plus. Audience tickets are available at www.thevoice.com.au.