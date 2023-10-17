Some of the biggest Italo-Australian artists are getting together for a huge festival.

Ricordi di Sanremo, which translates as “Memories of Sanremo”, will unite Pupo, The Esteriore Brothers, Silvia Colloca, Luca Sala, Corinth, and many more in Melbourne and Sydney this weekend.

Presented by Abstract Touring and Pupo, Ricordi di Sanremo initially played to sold-out venues and packed theatres last year, and with its return in 2023, it’s set to become an annual event.

The festival features all the songs, charm, and talent that made Sanremo “the greatest song festival in the world.” All the hits will be performed by a collection of renowned international and Italo-Australian artists, including the recently announced Italian superstars, The Esteriore Brothers. They’ll perform the iconic songs that celebrate a generation of Italian music.

Ricordi di Sanremo heads to Sydney’s State Theatre on Friday, October 20th, followed by a visit to Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Saturday, October 21st (see full details below). Tickets to both shows are available now via Ticketmaster. You can watch the trailer for the festival below.

The annual Sanremo Music Festival has been running in the Italian coastal city of, you guessed it, Sanremo, since 1951. It holds the distinction of being the longest-running annual TV music competition in the world, and the festival even served as the inspiration for the creation of the equally iconic Eurovision Song Contest.

The Sanremo Music Festival has actually frequently been used as the basis for choosing the Italian entry to Eurovision, while the festival has also helped launch the careers of some of Italy’s most successful artists, including Gigliola Cinquetti, Laura Pausini, Eros Ramazzotti, Andrea Bocelli, Giorgio, and Il Volo.

Ricordi di Sanremo (Memories of Sanremo) 2023 Australian Tour

Presented by Pupo and Abstract Touring

Tickets available via ticketmaster.com.au

Friday, October 20th

The State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, October 21st

The Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC