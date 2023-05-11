It’s cheesy, it’s camp, and it’s back for another year of questionable fashion and wild singing: Eurovision 2023 has been taking place this week, and Australia just zoomed into the Grand Final.

Perth metal outfit Voyager made it to this weekend’s final after impressing in the Semi Final in Liverpool (last year’s winners, Ukraine, were unable to host due to the ongoing Russian conflict).

The Aussies faced stern competition from the likes of Cyprus, Romania, Austria, Denmark, Belgium and, um, San Marino last night, despite being the last act to perform in the second Semi Final.

After lead singer Danny Estrin arrived onstage in style in a car, Voyager gave a powerhouse rendition of their song, “Promise”, and made it through to the next round alongside nine other countries, including Albania, Estonia, Armenia and Slovenia.

The band couldn’t hold back their excitement on social media. “EUROVISION GRAND FINAL HERE WE COME!!!!” they wrote on Instagram. “WE PROMISE YOU IT’S GONNA BE ALRIGHT!!!! Thank you to our incredible team and everyone who voted for us. Holy moly.”

If you want to see how they fare from Australia this weekend, SBS is the channel to watch. The network will be covering the entire Eurovision at both primetime and early morning. The Grand Final will be shown on Sunday, May 14th at 5am AEST and 7:30pm AEST.