The internet is abuzz with the news that Rihanna is pregnant. After months of rumours about it, the pop superstar and her partner A$AP Rocky announced the pregnancy in the most fashionable way possible, stylishly sauntering through the wintery streets of Harlem with her stomach bare for the paparazzi to snap.

There was no official announcement, no social media statement. That New York City looked seriously freezing in the pictures made it even more of a bold statement. Rihanna sported a luxurious and long pink Chanel coat hanging over a pair of simple denim jeans, while Rocky wore a cosy Carhartt jacket and Jim Morrison-esque leather trousers.

Celebrity couples will have an extremely difficult time trying to top the pair’s pregnancy announcement in future; all formal social media announcements will just seem so passé now.

Naturally the pregnancy news brought a lot of love from the great and the good of the celebrity world (see below). “So happy for you mama,” Nicki Minaj gushed in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Conquered the world already. Given so much. Nothing left to prove. you deserve your own little gift now. Different level of joy that money can’t buy.”

“IM SO HAPPY FOR RIH N ROCKY. CONGRATULATIONS AHHHHHH,” exclaimed fellow pop star Lizzo on Twitter. “You look so beautiful and are going to be an amazing mother,” wrote socialite Paris Hilton.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“All I know is that this is gonna be the prettiest, most stylish child the world has ever seen,” insisted Yvette Nicole Brown. “Omg Rihanna,” said Swedish singer Zara Larsson, accompanied by a huge amount of emojis.

Cardi B took to Instagram Story to share her congratulations, writing “OMG!!!! Congrats @balgalriri.” Camila Cabello did likewise, writing “She is a work of art” on her own Instagram Story.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Omg Rihanna 😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾 — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) January 31, 2022

IM SO HAPPY FOR RIH N ROCKY 😭 CONGRATULATIONS AHHHHHH 🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾 — LIZZOOOOO (@lizzo) January 31, 2022

Congratulations Queen! 🥳 So exciting!☺️ So happy for you @Rihanna! 😍 You look so beautiful and are going to be an amazing mother. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/FpbbqVqll1 — ParisHilton.eth (@ParisHilton) January 31, 2022