The most beloved nerd in music, Rivers Cuomo, has launched a website that offers fans access to 2,655 career-spanning demos.

Cuomo created the website as part of his final project for a class he has been taking in web programming at Harvard. The site currently boasts over 86 hours of audio that range from demos spanning from pre-Weezer days, up until the alt-rock stalwarts 2016 White Album.

He notes that the audio recordings range profoundly in quality, and has asked fans to alert him should undesirable content have made its way to the platform.

“Also, please let me know if there’s anything I wouldn’t want public in all the voice notes. I never thought I would be releasing those. I don’t know what’s in them,” he shared.

Per the website, Cuomo outlines that the recordings:

It might have silence. It might be wildly inappropriate. It might have super low sound quality. It might just be me rambling, talking, making sounds. It may have already been shared or leaked. It might be just a drum beat. it might not have vocals. It might be a duplicate of another demo. It might be an inferior version of another demo. the information provided, such as year and description, might be incorrect. Also, over time, the contents of each bundle in the market might change. Or the metadata for a file might change.

There are 10 different collections, available to purchase for a mere $9. A small fee for a glimpse into the mind of one of rock’s greatest oddballs.

There are previews for each of the ten collections, should you find yourself stuck in the throes of option paralysis. Rivers’ has also included liner notes that offer a backstory into his state of mind when he recorded each of the demos.

Weezer are set to release their fourteenth studio album, Van Weezer, on May 7, 2021.

Check out ‘Do You Wanna Get High?’ (demo version 1) by Rivers Cuomo: