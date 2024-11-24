rackeTT Collective has announced an exciting new music festival set to take place in St Kilda, Victoria, in March 2025. Roar Fest, celebrating women in music, will coincide with International Women’s Day and aims to spotlight female talent in the Australian music industry.

The two-day event, scheduled for March 8th-9th of next year, will feature over 40 performances from a diverse range of artists, from emerging talents to established stars. The festival’s mission extends beyond entertainment, aiming to create a platform for connection, celebration, and amplification of women’s voices in music.

Three prominent Australian female performers have been named as Roar Ambassadors: Kate Ceberano, Tania Doko of Bachelor Girl, and Ella Hooper from Killing Heidi. These accomplished artists will contribute both on and off stage, bringing their experience and passion to the initiative.

While the full programme is set to be released in early 2025, organisers have revealed two headline events. The festival will kick off on Saturday, March 8th, with ‘Women on the Bay’ at George Lane in St Kilda. This showcase will feature emerging artists including Kathleen Halloran, Charlie Needs Braces, Ruby Mae, Charlie Lane, and Wild Gloriosa.

The festival will conclude on Sunday, March 9th, with a concert at the National Theatre. Hosted by Ella Hooper, this event will span five decades of music, featuring performances by Kate Ceberano, Tania Doko, WILSN, Gabriella Cilmi, and Gypsy Lee. The foyer stage will also host performances by Collarts live music students.

Roar Fest aims to address the underrepresentation of women in the music industry, not just on stage but behind the scenes as well. The event will provide opportunities for female crew and industry workers in sound and lighting roles, creating a truly inclusive environment.

Beyond music, the festival will offer panel discussions, networking opportunities, and internships for students from the Australian College of the Arts (Collarts), the official education partner of Roar Fest. The programme will also include guided walking tours celebrating women in music, photo exhibitions, and live showcases throughout St Kilda’s music venues.

Roar Fest 2025

More information here

Saturday, March 8th

George Lane, St Kilda, VIC

Sunday, March 9th

National Theatre, St Kilda, VIC