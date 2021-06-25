Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has revealed why the band never swear in their songs.

During an interview with Dr. Dot (via Blabbermouth), Halford explained that swearing doesn’t have “much of a place” in Judas Priest’s music.

“I love to swear, but I use it in a fun way, I use it in an expressive way – getting your emotions out. But I don’t really think that it has much of a place in our world – in Priest,” he said.

He continued: “I mean, I see and hear it a lot in certain types of music, and, hey, that’s your thing- it’s your choice.”

“Music and all art should not be censored. Once you start censoring art, it multiplies and it becomes a very dangerous thing to do. Again, it’s all about choice.”

“If you don’t like something, don’t listen to it. If it’s something on the TV that’s making you angry, change the channel. If something makes you angry on social media, go somewhere else.”

Halford concluded by reiterating that the band haven’t “found the moment” to “utilise the power” of swear words like some of his metal peers have.

“But for me to use explicit language in a Priest song, I don’t think I’ve found the moment yet,” he said.

“I have a lot of friends in metal that utilise the power of those words. If that’s the word that really emphasises a part of your message, then, by all means, you should use it.”

Check out Rob Halford discussing not swearing in Judas Priest songs: