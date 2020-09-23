Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has said that he believes the iconic Brit rockers, as well as various other metal acts, should be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Speaking to NME, Halford said: “I’ve always admired it. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame isn’t any different from those other institutions they have in America, like the one for football, where you’ll always get some people complaining one player deserves to be there over another. Emotions always run high whenever these awards take place.”

“But I’ve always supported it – only because of the company we’d be in,” he said. “I think if any metal band deserves to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, it’s Priest and beyond that, there needs to be more metal there because there’s not enough.”

Judas Priest has been eligible since 1999 and recently came fifth in the fan vote, but lost out to the Doobie Brothers, T-Rex, Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston and the Notorious B.I.G. instead.

Halford, who is releasing his autobiography Confess on September 29th, also spoke out about anti-police protestors using playing the Judas Priest track ‘Breaking the Law’ over stolen police radios during protests following the death of George Floyd.

“It’s mad over here in America right now and that was a horrible thing that happened to that guy [George Floyd] and I can understand the anger and why that [song] was chosen,” he said.

“When we wrote that song in the ‘80s in the UK, there was a lot of unrest, rioting and pushback to the Thatcher government,” he said. “There was a lot of divisiveness going on, much like is happening in many parts of the world now. History tends to repeat itself unfortunately.”

Check out ‘Breaking The Law’ by Judas Priest: