Rob Halford has shared a memorable tale of studio chaos involving Ozzy Osbourne during the recording of Judas Priest’s 1988 album Ram It Down.

Halford’s recollection reveals just how far studios would go to accommodate the Prince of Darkness’s eccentric demands.

Speaking to Metal Hammer (as per Louder Sound), Halford recalled the moment Ozzy expressed interest in visiting the recording session. However, the Black Sabbath frontman came with an unusual prerequisite that caught everyone off guard.

“Ozzy dropped us a message: ‘Can I come check it out? But I’ll only come if you build a helicopter pad,'” Halford remembered. Remarkably, the studio owner took the request seriously and actually constructed the landing pad to facilitate his visit.

The bizarre preparation proved worthwhile when Ozzy arrived, though he initially appeared in what Halford described as a “pretty serious mood.” This sombre demeanour didn’t persist, as the evening evolved into something far more memorable and chaotic.

Things took an unexpected turn when Ozzy found himself in a hot tub alongside Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton and some local women. Halford’s discovery of this scene at one in the morning has become part of metal folklore.

“Glenn and Ozzy were tighter than anybody. They were up all night, so I remember sticking my head round the corner at one in the morning, and they were both sprawled out in their birthday suits, bottles all over the place… it was a scene!” Halford revealed.

This incident exemplifies the deep friendship between the Birmingham natives, which began in the late ’60s at Henry’s Bluehouse, a local club in their shared hometown. Their bond strengthened as both musicians climbed the hard rock hierarchy and embarked on tours together.

Halford reflected on Ozzy’s dual nature, noting the transformation that occurred before performances. “We toured with him a few times over the years, and something just happened when he was about to go on – he became Ozzy Osbourne. But then, Ozzy was always Ozzy in a way.”

The Judas Priest frontman emphasised Ozzy’s genuine character beneath the theatrical persona, describing him as someone who “never forgot his roots in Birmingham” and would “give you the shirt off his back.”