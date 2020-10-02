Rob Halford has finally released his long-awaited tell-all autobiography, Confess. The memoir delves into the inimitable legacy of the heavy-metal legend.

Halford recently sat down with KNAC.COM in promotion for the memoir. During the interview, Halford was asked what he thinks of those that believe that being gay is a choice.

“Absolutely rubbish. You are born with it,” he shared. “Different people like me get murdered in front of buildings. Why would I choose to be that kind of a person? It’s ridiculous.

“It’s great to be gay,” he continued. “It’s wonderful to be gay because there are so many conflicting views about this particular thing that we have today. But I can say categorically that it’s not a choice. It’s a fact. It’s in your DNA. It’s something that you’re born and blessed with, and I’ll say God made me this way. Thank you.”

Halford came out as gay during an MTV interview in 1998. In Confess he detailed that he was aware of his sexuality from the age of ten. In an interview with NME, Halford was asked what impact he thought being “outed” would have had on him.

“I’d like to think for the most part if that incident had broken into the press, then a great proportion of my fans would have said, ‘We’ll support you and stand with you,’” he revealed. “A few years later, when I came out on MTV, that was a proven fact because the feedback from around the world was positive — they just wanted me to continue being the singer for Judas Priest and get on with the job.”

During the same interview, Rob Halford revealed that he was once arrested at Venice Beach for cruising in the public toilets.

“The police did me a favor by keeping it out of the press because it would have been big news,” he reminisced. “I always refer to that, slightly tongue in cheek, as my George Michael moment. I was lucky, because the sad thing is it makes people who don’t understand the gay community just go, ‘Obviously, they’re all just a bunch of perverts.’ And that’s horrible.

Confess by Rob Halford is out now.