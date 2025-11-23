Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas has revealed that the band are eyeing a return to Australia very soon.

After teasing the tour earlier this year, the US songwriter expanded on those comments on the latest episode of the Rolling Stone Uncut podcast.

Thomas, who was in Australia and New Zealand earlier this month on a solo headline run, said that the pop rock legends will kick off celebrations for the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Yourself or Someone Like You, late next year with festival spots in the US, before heading back to Australia in 2027.

Matchbox Twenty are also still kicking around ideas of how they’ll start milestone tour, which could include some gigs on Broadway.

“We’re working on it. It’s more of a residency, but we just thought instead of being in Vegas, it looks better on the T-shirt if we do it [on Broadway]. I’m a New Yorker, you know?” Thomas said.

“It seemed like it’d be fun to take over a Broadway theatre and do something. We want to do something unique and not just play a bunch of shows.

“It’s very early stages. [Matchbox Twenty guitarist Paul Doucette] and I, like two nights ago, I was up after this first show in Sydney, we were texting each other some ideas back and forth. But they’re letting me get done with this [tour] and then we’re gonna start talking about it.

Watch or listen to the full episode with Thomas below.

Yourself or Someone Like You debuted at #1 in Australia following its release in October 1996 and features some of the band’s biggest hits, including “3AM”, “Real World” and “Push”.

Matchbox Twenty last toured Australia in 2024 for their biggest tour of the country to date in support of their first album in 11 years, Where the Light Goes.