There is a long history of animosity between UK pop stars, Robbie Williams and Liam and Noel Gallagher. Now, Robbie Williams is claiming that left his home country of the UK because of his feud with Liam and Noel Gallagher.

The bitter feud has continued for decades and at one point Williams challenged Liam to a fight with a £100,000 wager after Noel called him “the fat dancer from Take That’.” Speaking of their war of words, Williams has revealed how deeply it affected him.

“My brand of entertainment wasn’t deemed worthy because of how I presented myself. There was a culture of ‘Robbie Williams is not cool’. That was apart from the three million people who bought my albums” he told the Talent Takes Practice podcast.

He added, “every time I watched TV programs, there were people being hateful about me. That was just wrong and grotesque. It was unbearable. I just left the country”, recalling the time when, “Liam said that I should be hung, Noel said I was ‘the fat dancer from Take That’”.

Williams relocated from the UK to Los Angeles to continue his career in 2004 and has spoken about the deep affect the rivalry had on him.

“I remember every single syllable of every single thing they’ve ever said about me. I could talk for two hours about why Noel’s s***. Isn’t it interesting what a few words can do to your whole life? I’m not healed,” he said.

Robbie Williams has been very vocal about the bad blood between him and the Gallagher brothers in the past. When asked about whether Robbie still wanted to fight the Oasis siblings in 2019, he had a very colorful response.

“I’d love it. But I’d want it to be a professional fight. I’ve seen how much [YouTubers] KSI and Logan Paul made from theirs and I think we could trounce that. But, yeah, I think last time in the noughties Liam wanted to go down to an abandoned railway track or something. I don’t want to do that,” he told the journalist.

“It’s got to be fucking whistles and bells if it happens…Yeah, Liam and I would be a wonderful thing.”