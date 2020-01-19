International superstar Robbie Williams, one of the world’s most magnetic and celebrated live performers, will play the inaugural World Tour, headlining on Saturday 14th March–his only Australian public performance of 2020.

World Tour Melbourne takes place on Saturday 14 March 2020 at Lakeside Stadium, in the iconic Albert Park.

More than excited to be headlining the World Tour Melbourne event on Saturday 14 March Robbie said:

I am looking forward to getting down to Australia, it’s a place that is in my heart, I feel like an Aussie when I am there and if there’s an opportunity to get down there I grab it with both hands.

Apollo World Touring, Westbrook Inc. and TEG Dainty has partnered with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation to bring the global launch of World Tour to Melbourne. The launch of World Tour, during the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020, reinforces Melbourne’s reputation as Australia’s home of global major events.

With this being the only Australian appearance of Robbie Williams in 2020, you’d be missing out on a whole lot if you didn’t snag your tickets while they last. Robbie is one of the most decorated music artists in the world with 80 million album sales worldwide, six of the Top 100 best-selling albums in British history, 14 UK Number 1 singles and a record 18 BRIT Awards –more than any other artist. It’s undeniable that he is a legend of our times, and his live concert reviews have always been nothing short of spectacular.

Tickets for World Tour can be purchased from www.ticketek.com.au and are on sale NOW.

You can purchase General Admission tickets with standing and seated options available. There are also a limited number of tickets for The World Tour Residence, an exclusive area, offering the best access and unrivalled experiences in close proximity to the action on stage.

Listen to ‘Feel’ by Robbie Williams to get you excited.