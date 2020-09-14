Led Zeppelin rocker Robert Plant has revealed that his best touring memory was watching notorious Willie Nelson give away a “truckload” of weed to everyone who came through their tour bus.

Speaking on the Digging Deep podcast, 72-year-old Plant described his experience in touring with the cannabis enthusiast for The Outlaw Music Festival in 2019.

“The most cherished moment of my career was staying up for a couple of days. Not going home, just going to the next place. Finding that I was in transit forever,” Plant said adding, “We were invited to play with Willie Nelson a couple of months ago and he was travelling through his tour with his big bus giving away weed to everybody.”

“He just gives it away. It’s a truckload from here to the … mirrorball and beyond. Free. With doors to go in, get your little hit and go out the other side. He simply offers it away.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the legendary rocker also spoke of his parents’ disapproval with his plan to become a musician when he was younger.

“I had my moment of professional potential, and because I didn’t accept it I had to leave home when I was seventeen.”

Plant continued, “So I toughened up pretty quickly. I made my peace with my parents a couple of years later. But it was good, it was what it should be.

“I know so many guys from my time at school, who I still see and who are very funny and love life, but they did the wrong thing. They stuck with a family or whatever you were supposed to be doing, and they really rue the fact that it never really kicked in.

“They didn’t live their life, they lived the life that was required.”

Check out Robert Plant on Digging Deep: