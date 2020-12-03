Get the latest Indie Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Deftones are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their landmark third album White Pony. The band is set to commemorate the milestone by releasing a remix album, Black Stallion. Today, Deftones has unveiled a remix of album track ‘Teenager’ courtesy of The Cure’s Robert Smith.

“It’s amaz­ing to hear Robert rework one of our songs and sneak his voice in there,” front­man Chi­no Moreno shared with NME. ​“If you’d have told me that when I was 15 years old, I would have lost my fuck­ing mind and not believed a word you were say­ing. It was a dream.”

It’s a perfectly gloomy reimagination of the track. Like a terrible, nightmarish lullaby. Check it out below.

Check out ‘Teenager’ by Deftones (Robert Smith Remix):

This is the third remix we’ve heard from Black Stallion thus far. Following on from Purity Ring’s glitchy and ethereal take on ‘Knife Prty’ and Mike Shinoda’s billowing take on ‘Passenger.’

Black Stal­lion is set for release on Decem­ber 11 via Reprise / Warn­er Records.

Tool vocalist Maynard James Keenan recently recalled working with Deftones during the writing process of White Pony. Keenan was in talks with the band to executive-produce the Grammy-winning record, though this never came into fruition.

He did, however, spent time knuckling down with the band in their Los Angeles rehearsal studio during the writing sessions.

“Great album. One of their best, in my opinion,” Keenan mused of White Pony in an interview with Revolver. “I honestly had nothing to do with it other than a mental break and temporary change of perspective.”

Black Stallion tracklist