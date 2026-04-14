Oasis will be officially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, joining a heavyweight Class of 2026 that also includes Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Sade, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan.

Voters were once again tasked with narrowing down 17 nominees (more than ever before) to the final inductee class. Those who missed out include the Black Crowes, Jeff Buckley, Mariah Carey, Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, New Edition, Pink, Shakira, and Australia’s own INXS.

“Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honor,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating these remarkable artists at this year’s ceremony – it’s going to be an unforgettable night.”

The ceremony will take place on November 14th in Los Angeles.

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Per Variety, Collins was already inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of Genesis, but this year marked the first time he was on the ballot as a solo artist. Two other first-timers besides Collins made it in on their first nomination: Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan.

Oasis, Iron Maiden and Joy Division/New Order got voted in on their third try. It was the second time being up for the honour for Sade and Idol.

Oasis’ Liam Gallagher has been resistant to the Hall of Fame in past years. In 2024, when Oasis was first nominated, the famously cantankerous vocalist reacted to the news by posting on X: “Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS” (sic).

Still estranged at that time from his brother, Noel Gallagher, Liam additionally wrote: “The little fella loves hanging out with celebrities so he’d prob go; as for me I’m washing my hair and having a pedicure and a manicure.”

A further 10 inductees have been announced, selected outside of the wider voter process, by Rock Hall committee members. They come in not as “performers” per se but in the categories of Early Influences, Musical Excellence and the singular Ahmet Ertegun Award.

These additional inductees are Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, and Gram Parsons for the Early Influence Award; Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller, and Rick Rubin for the Musical Excellence Award; and Ed Sullivan for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Notably, Parsons had been nominated three times before – the last time being more than 20 years ago – and Kuti got a nom twice, previously, but neither had been voted in.

The honorees were announced live on-air during a Monday night episode of American Idol, by 2022 Hall of Fame inductee Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest, in a Hall of Fame-themed episode.