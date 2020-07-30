During the coronavirus pandemic lockdown period, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has been digging through the archives, unearthing iconic performances from past ceremonies.

Back in May, performances from the likes of Prince, Neil Young, Stevie Nicks, U2 hit the Rock Hall’s YouTube channel.

The series has added more to the treasure trove of iconic performances. The latest instalment of the series has seen the Hall upload the 2014 Nirvana reunion performance, which saw the band’s surviving members team up with St. Vincent on a soaring performance of Nevermind cut ‘Lithium’. The Foo Fighters’ collaborative performance with Rush is also up for you viewing pleasure.

Also featured is a performance from Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour and Richard Wright, who were joined by Smashing Pumpkins‘ Billy Corgan on ‘Wish You Were Here’. As well as Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan’s performance of ‘Forever Young’.

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 ceremony was set to take place on May 2nd but was postponed amid the pandemic. It will now take place on November 7th with a HBO special.

The Hall of Fame initially planned to host a live event at Cleveland’s Public Hall, but because of the pandemic, they decided against a live gathering.

“To protect the health and safety of our Inductees, their families, crews and our attendees, we’ve made the decision that the scheduled live event is not possible,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, shared in a statement. “Together with HBO and executive producer Joel Gallen, we will still create an exciting program honoring our 2020 inductees, by telling the stories of their incredible contributions to music and impact on a generation of artists that followed them.”

Nine Inch Nails, T-Rex, Depeche Mode and the Doobie Brothers are amongst this years list of inductees.

Check out Nirvana and St. Vincent perform ‘Lithium’ at the 2014 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame:

Check out Rush, members of Foo Fighters perform ‘2112: Overture’ at the 2013 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame:

Check out Pink Floyd and Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins perform ‘Wish You Were Here’: