After three days since Dolly Parton’s withdrawal from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot, the organization responds telling Parton that voting has already begun.

Despite Dolly Parton’s attempt at withdrawing from the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot, the organization responded to tell her she is still on, as voting had already begun. The foundation noted that while her statement was worth considering, the Hall of Fame is a large umbrella that encompasses more than core rock acts and that the decision will be left to the voters.

“All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” the statement says. “In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world.”

Their statement continues, “From its inception, Rock and Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.”

The Foundation continues to reiterate that voting is under-way, “Dolly’s recommendation, along with the other 16 nominees for the class of 2022 was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony.”

The group’s closing words, “We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

Dolly’s original reasoning was that she did not consider herself to be a worthy candidate with her background being mainly in country music.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right.”

“I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” Parton said, adding, “I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

Dolly Parton teases that the incident may lead her to create a rock album, “This has however inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one.”