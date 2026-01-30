Ozzy Osbourne will be honoured at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Monday, Australian time) with a performance featuring some of the biggest names in rock.

Legendary guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan from Guns N’ Roses will take the stage, joined by a mix of rock heavyweights and chart‑toppers to honour the ‘Prince of Darkness’. They’ll be joined by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, producer Andrew Watt, and genre‑blending singer Post Malone in what organisers are billing as a standout tribute performance.

The lineup represents a cross‑section of artists who shared personal and creative connections with Osbourne.

McKagan, Smith and Watt all played at Osbourne’s massive ‘Back to the Beginning’ concert last year, a charity event that turned out to be the metal icon’s final big performance before his death in July at age 76. Watt also worked closely with Ozzy on his final albums, while Post Malone collaborated with him on the hit “Take What You Want”.

This tribute – which is expected to include a performance of the classic Black Sabbath anthem “War Pigs” – will be part of a broader in‑memoriam segment acknowledging music legends who passed away in the last year.

Lauryn Hill will pay tribute to two R&B icons performances honouring both D’Angelo and Roberta Flack. Meanwhile, Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark, and Lukas Nelson will also take part in the in memoriam segment.

The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, Sly Stone and Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir are among the other late musicians who are expected to be honoured during the segment.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1st (Monday, February 2nd for Australia and New Zealand, available on Stan).