Sir Rod Stewart has announced that his Australian tour will now be postponed due to COVID-19.

The rocker was set to head Down Under throughout March and April 2022, however, the pandemic has since halted the rocker’s plans to perform at the highly-anticipated shows.

In a statement, Stewart said to his Australian fans: “My thoughts are with all your families at this difficult time as we come out of the joyous and hopefully safe holiday season and I look forward to returning to Australia as soon as the health situation permits.”

The 77-year-old added that he “absolutely gutted” over the decision and has vowed to bring “the party to end all parties” to Australia as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“I’m absolutely gutted with disappointment and when I do eventually get there we‘ll have the party to end all parties. Guaranteed.”

Back in November last year, Rod Stewart spoke in a recent interview with the BBC about the reason why he didn’t perform at Live Aid in 1985

Stewart confirmed “[they] were actually supposed to do it”.

He went on to reveal that he discovered their “ex-manager turned it down because [he] wasn’t getting the right news coverage” and wouldn’t put Stewart on the stage unless he got on the CBS news at 10 o’clock. “I only just found out” he went on. “I thought it was weird I didn’t do it.”

“It was to raise money for kids. It wasn’t about what news channel you were going to be on in America”

Though it’s bleak that we can only dream of Stewart being up on the stage with the rest of Band-Aid, the interview went on to debunk some of music and hair’s greatest myths. “The only thing I used to use when I first started getting this ‘bouffant’, as they call it in France, was warm water and sugar… I’ve never used mayonnaise. That’s ridiculous. Can you imagine the smell?”

