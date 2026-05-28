Roger Daltrey has revealed The Who’s farewell tour plans are on pause again, citing health issues affecting both himself and guitarist Pete Townshend.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Daltrey said the band’s hoped-for dates across England, Australia, and other territories will now likely take place in 2027 instead of this year. “That will have to be next year now,” Daltrey explained. “It won’t fall into this year because Pete’s going to have another knee op, which puts him out of action for a long while.”

The frontman also revealed he has been dealing with health issues of his own during the band’s time off the road. “And I’ve had a few things to deal with health-wise in the time off,” he added, “but we’re hoping to finish it all off next year.”

The legendary band announced their ‘Song Is Over’ North American farewell tour in 2025, leaving fans to speculate about whether additional international dates would follow. In the meantime, Daltrey is kicking off “possibly” his last solo US tour in August.

“After finishing the Who’s final tour of the US, it’s time for me as a solo artist to possibly do the same,” he told Rolling Stone earlier this month. “After touring solo with different bands of musicians for the last 17 years, a less grueling life becomes more attractive, I’ll see.”

Townshend has also recently spoken about potentially returning to solo performances once the band’s touring commitments wrap up, while still leaving the door open for future collaborations with Daltrey on special projects.