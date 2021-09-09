In a recent interview Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters has spoken some of his most recent thoughts on the band’s The Wall album.

Speaking to a host on the podcast show, WTF Podcast, they spoke on how Waters had said that he was “pretty over” The Wall album.

As reported by Ultimate Guitar, he said, “The Wall, I did that for three years on the road and so I’m pretty over it. Mind you that we finished three years ago.”

The host then asked, “Yeah, but you’re using some of ‘The Wall’ with the show you’re doing now, right?”

Waters replied, “Very little. What do we do from The Wall? We do ‘Brick II,’ and we do ‘Mother.'”

“But you’re able to make it fresh, I’m just relating to the present,” the host asked Waters.

“Yeah, yeah, we made a fresh show just for these five gigs,” he replied. “We did three gigs in Mexico the last one in Zocalo Square which was amazing because it’s poor people there.”

“It was free. So instead of getting rich people at the front, you get people who’ve been up all night queueing. Oh, it’s magic.”

When asked if they were “appreciative”, Waters replied, “Oh yeah, they were all singing along.”

Waters also recently shared a lengthy statement on the ongoing Pink Floyd credits dispute with David Gilmour.

He wrote on his website, “These mixes have languished unreleased because of a dispute over some sleeve notes that Mark Blake has written for this new release.”

“Gilmour has vetoed the release of the album unless these liner notes are removed,” Waters continued to explain.

“He does not dispute the veracity of the history described in Mark’s notes, but he wants that history to remain secret.”

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.