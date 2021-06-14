Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recently sat down for an interview on Free Assange Forum, where he revealed that the band was offered a huge amount of money in exchange for the rights to use ‘Another Brick In The Wall, Pt 2.’ in an advertisement to promote Instagram and Facebook.

As reported by Ultimate Guitar, Roger Waters said, “It arrived on the internet to me this morning. It’s a request for the rights to use my song, ‘Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2’ in the making of a film to promote Instagram.”

Referring to Zuckerberg as “one of the most powerful idiots in the world,” he said, “So it’s a missive from Mark Zuckerberg to me – arrived this morning, with an offer of a huge, huge amount of money, and the answer is – fuck you! No fucking way!”

And I only mention that because this is an insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything. So those of us who have power, and I do have a little bit – in terms of the control of the publishing of my songs I do, anyway – so I will not be a party to this bullshit, Zuckerberg.”

Reading from the request sent to him, he reads, “We want to thank you for considering this project. We feel that the core sentiment of this song is still so prevalent and necessary today, which speaks to how timeless your work is, truly.”

“And yet – they want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram even bigger and more powerful than it already is so it can continue to censor all of us in this room and prevent this story about Julian Assange getting out to the general public, so the general public could go, ‘What?! What?! No. No more!’

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN