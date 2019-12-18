Aussie music icons Rogue Traders are set to make a big return soon, with singer Natalie Bassingthwaighte revealing the group are gearing up to drop new music soon.

If you found yourself living through the ’00s, then there’s an almost perfect chance you were exposed to the Rogue Traders at some point.

Having been formed by James Ash and Steve Davis back in 2001, some folks might recall their early brush with fame, covering INXS’ ‘Need You Tonight’ as ‘One Of My Kind’ back in 2003. However, it was when Neighbours star Natalie Bassingthwaighte joined the group a couple of years later that things really took off.

Bringing in former Superjesus guitarist Tim Henwood as well, the group dominated 2005 thanks to their Here Come The Drums album, and singles like ‘Voodoo Child’ and ‘Way To Go!’.

However, following a couple more albums, the group called it quits in 2011. While a reunion show took place in 2015, Bassingthwaighte hinted at new music following an appearance on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2017, though we’ve been waiting ever since.

Now though, in a conversation with The Daily Telegraph, Bassingthwaighte revealed that the group are once again planning to knuckle down and crank out some new tunes in 2020.

“I may be going back into the studio next year but you will just have to wait and see what that means,” the singer explained.

While Bassingthwaighte had previously noted the group had been working on music without her vocals in the mix, she explained that things are set to practically pick up where they left off in terms of the band’s vibe and energy.

“It is still as crazy as ever and it is still as vibey as ever, don’t get me wrong, we are not just chilling out,” she explained. “We still have as much energy as we always have, I just feel like it is slicker in a way.”

If you’re keen to catch the group showing off some of their classic anthems though, you can check them out in March when they hit up Canberra’s Anthems Festival for what is bound to be a set to remember.

While there’s no timeline in regards to when we might hear new tunes from the group, we can’t deny the exciting prospect of finally having fresh Rogue Traders on our playlists.

