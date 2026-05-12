Created in partnership with Mentos

Rolling Stone AU/NZ is getting behind the next wave of local talent.

The Mentos Fresh Sounds Class of ‘26 is offering local musicians the chance to have their music spotlit and supported across Rolling Stone AU/NZ for a whole year.

Eight artists will be hand-picked for the Class of ‘26, with Rolling Stone AU/NZ backing them through editorial features, live performances, and content designed to get their music in front of people.

Documentary-style content will chart the artists’ career-changing journey on social media, and first releases and music news will be shared across editorials and Rolling Stone AU/NZ-backed playlists. Editorial check-ins throughout the year will also help to keep the musicians’ momentum strong.

Alongside editorial exposure and support, the eight winners will take part in the Mentos Fresh Sounds Class of ’26 House Party — a Rolling Stone AU/NZ-curated live event where winners will perform in front of fans, the media and the music industry. The Mentos Fresh Sounds Class is where future headliners are introduced, championed and cemented into the culture.

Even if artists aren’t part of the final eight, they’re still in the mix. Just by submitting, local musicians could be in with a chance to be discovered by editors, as the Rolling Stone AU/NZ team pulls from the portal when looking for fresh sounds. If you’ve created music that deserves to be heard, this is your moment.

Want to be a part of the inaugural class and on Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s radar? Head to the Mentos Fresh Sounds Portal to apply. The spotlight awaits. Good luck!