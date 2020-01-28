The number-one name in music publishing is teaming up with the country’s most attended music festival with a national first in Australian music history.

Rolling Stone Australia will launch online Feb. 3 and hit newsagents May 2020, and it’ll get a massive push with the award-winning Bluesfest.

Live at Bluesfest, Rolling Stone will host its official launch party, dubbed “Karaoke with the Stars”. At the launch party Bluesfest performers will cruise the stage and sing karaoke through the night with guests.

To get on the inside, it’s as simple as buying a Rolling Stone VIP ticket at Bluesfest.

The Rolling Stone VIP ticket gets you much more than entry to the exclusive Rolling Stone launch party.

You’ll also score:

A backstage tour of Bluesfest

A Side-of-stage experience at Bluesfest

Access to a free charge station and cloakroom

An exclusive Rolling Stone x Bluesfest t-shirt

A special Rolling Stone VIP lanyard

A 2020 annual Rolling Stone magazine subscription

And let’s not forget the incredible lineup that Bluesfest 2020 has on offer, with artists including Patti Smith, Dave Matthews Band, Eagles of Death Metal, Guy Sebastian, Jenny Lewis, Crowded House, Cat Empire, Lenny Kravitz, Tori Kelly and Alanis Morissette.

Alanis Morissette’s performance will coincide with the 25th anniversary of her seminal album Jagged Little Pill. And yes, she’ll be playing the whole thing from top to bottom in celebration of this momentous occasion. Come on, don’t pretend you’re not stoked. This is history in the making!

Jagged Little Pill was the first Morissette album to be released outside of Canada. Morissette made her first couple of albums – Alanis and Now is the Time – when she was just a teenager. They alternated between accessible dance-pop and lyrical naiveté.

For Jagged Little Pill, she made a concerted left turn into alternative rock and pop-rock. The results were… well, you know all about the results. The record birthed a veritable treasure chest of singles including ‘You Oughta Know’, ‘Hand in My Pocket’, ‘Ironic’ and ‘All I Really Want’.

And of course, Patti Smith, Dave Matthews Band and Crowded House will be headlining the event alongside Alanis Morrissette.

Patti Smith and her Band delivered one of the most memorable sets in Bluesfest history back in 2017. The performance was originally slated to be her final ever Australian show, but the festival God’s have blessed us with one more opportunity to witness The Godmother of Punk in the flesh.

New Zealand heroes Crowded House will also make their triumphant return to the Bluesfest stage for the first time since their legendary 2016 Opera House Forecourt performance. It’s a miracle indeed that the festival has managed to pull the band from retirement. Needless to say, 2020 is going to be an iconic year to be at Bluesfest.

Listen to ‘Horses’ by Patti Smith below.