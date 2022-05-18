It has been revealed that Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has left a massive $52.7 million dollar (AUD) fortune for his family in his will.

The staggering amount doesn’t include the value of his estate in France – which is thought to be worth millions more. While the exact instructions for his will aren’t released, The Sun has reported that most of his money will go to his wife Shirley, 83. However, his cars, including brand new undriven vehicles – must be handed out as per his wishes in the will.

The publication also reported that when Shirley dies, the money will then pass to his daughter Seraphina, 54, Charlie’s sister Linda Rootes, sisters-in-law Jackie Fenwick and Jill Minder and brother-in-law Stephen Shepherd.

Watts died on August 24th, 2021, he was 80 years old. His cause of death is still publically unknown. His passing happened just weeks after announcing that he would not be joining the Rolling Stones on their ‘No Filter Tour’ across America.

“Charlie has had a procedure which was completely successful, but his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation. With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks, it’s very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming.” the band’s collective statement said at the time of Watt’s withdrawal from the tour.

The legendary drummer’s death was later confirmed in another statement.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier [Tuesday] surrounded by his family.”

Watt’s former bandmates took to social media with touching tributes to the drummer.

#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo 😎✌️🌟❤️🌈🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/3tSFg7EMQG — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 24, 2021

