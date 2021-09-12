Former Rolling Stones tour manager Mick Brigden has died at the age of 73 after a freak accident while digging a grave for his dog, his wife has confirmed.

Brigden reportedly died on 5 September after suffering an accident while helping to dig a grave for the family’s pet dog at their home in Santa Rosa, California, said Julia Dreyer Brigden, his wife of 34 years.

Mick’s death comes just three weeks after the band’s drummer Charlie Watts passed away at the age of 80 on August 24.

Along with the Stones, Brigden also directed tours for rock acts including Humble Pie, Mountain and Peter Frampton.

He also famously managed the career of Grammy-nominated solo guitarist Joe Satriani, who spoke out to pay tribute to Brigden following the news.

..it's been a crazy & wonderful 33 years of rock 'n' roll. I've never worked so hard, played so hard, laughed and cried so hard, made so much music & had so many worldwide adventures, & all with Mick by my side.. RIP Mick Brigden. Read the full essay at https://t.co/fXyB1x0YkM pic.twitter.com/chfcstnXtJ — Joe Satriani (@chickenfootjoe) September 7, 2021 Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“It’s been a crazy and wonderful 33 years of rock ‘n’ roll,” Joe said in a statement.

“I’ve never worked so hard, played so hard, laughed and cried so hard, made so much music and had so many worldwide adventures, and all with Mick by my side.”

“He was the ultimate music business mentor. Honest, tough, nurturing, hardworking, respectful, tenacious, insightful, he was all of these things and more. I learned so much about how to be a good person from Mick.

“Throughout his illustrious career he worked the biggest and the best, but always knew it was important to be kind, be respectful, be cool and do things the right way.”

Other musicians to pay tribute to Mick included Sammy Hagar and Brian Beller.

“Mick Brigden was the first person that took care of me on the road,” Hagar wrote.

“Montrose opened for Humble Pie for the 3 years we were on the road. Mick was their tour manager, lighting director, stage manager, seemed like he did everything. RIP Mick.”

Mick Brigden was the first person that took care of me on the road. Montrose opened for Humble Pie for the 3 years we were on the road. Mick was their tour manager, lighting director, stage manager, seemed like he did everything. RIP Mick, read full post:https://t.co/K7Z7ZiWNpH pic.twitter.com/2vT5RrVl1b — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) September 8, 2021

Mick’s family has asked that any donations in Brigden’s honour be made to The Humane Society of Sonoma County.

For more on this topic, head over to the Classic Rock Observer.