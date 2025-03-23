Ronnie Radke has been reported to police following comments the Falling in Reverse frontman made about local councillors.

Last week, the ABC reported on backlash that Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood received after posting photo of himself with Radke, who is currently touring Australia with Falling in Reverse, due to the singer’s previous charges for assault and domestic violence for which he has served prison time for.

“I stand in solidarity of all the women who have suffered at the hands of violence whose voices are continually silenced while men like Ronnie Radke are given hero status,” Councillor Lindi McMahon said at the time.

In response, Radke took to Instagram, slamming the ABC as “propaganda pieces of shit” and councillors including McMahon and Andrea Dawkins, calling Dawkins a “disgusting fucking human”.

Radke tagged Dawkins in the post and encouraged his near 285,000 followers to give her “the much needed bullying she deserves”.

On Sunday, City of Launceston CEO Sam Johnson slammed Radke’s comments and confirmed Tasmania Police have been contacted.

“The City of Launceston condemns the dangerous and irresponsible actions of US singer Ronnie Radke, who has used his social media platform to incite harassment and abuse against elected councillors,” Johnson’s statement reads.

“His recent Instagram video – which calls on his followers to target and intimidate Councillors who expressed concerns over a photo with the Mayor – is not only reckless but entirely unacceptable.

“Councillors have a duty to represent the interests of the community without fear of intimidation or abuse. No individual – celebrity or otherwise – has the right to weaponise their platform against those who exercise their democratic right to voice concerns.

“Mr Radke’s actions place undue risk on the safety and wellbeing of Councillors and their families, creating a hostile environment that goes against the principles of free speech, accountability, and civil discourse.

“The council will not tolerate threats or harassment directed at its elected members or staff. We will be working closely with Tasmania Police to monitor the situation and ensure that those responsible for any abusive or threatening behavior face appropriate consequences.

“We call on Mr Radke to immediately retract his inflammatory statements and take responsibility for the harm his words have caused. We’ve reported the video to Instagram, and are urging this and any other social media platforms to take swift action in addressing the misuse of their services to incite targeted harassment.”

Despite this, Radke posted another Instagram video on Sunday morning attacking the council.

Tone Deaf has contacted Falling in Reverse, Tasmania Police and the City of Launceston for comment.