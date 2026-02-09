Ross ‘The Boss’ Friedman, the iconic guitarist behind The Dictators and early Manowar, has revealed his ALS diagnosis.

The news came on Monday (February 9th), with Friedman confirming that he’s been living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) – also called Lou Gehrig’s disease – a progressive neurological condition that gradually erodes muscle strength and movement.

In describing the lead-up to his diagnosis, Friedman said what at first seemed like isolated issues – weakness in his hands and legs – was initially chalked up to “minor strokes.” But as time wore on, tweaks to diet, extra physiotherapy, and exercise made no real difference, prompting further medical investigation.

The Bronx-born rocker, who helped shape the early New York punk scene, admitted it’s been tough coming to terms with the reality that he may soon lose the ability to play the instrument he loves. Still, he said the response from fans and friends has been “absolutely overwhelming,” and he’s deeply grateful for the outpouring of support.

“It’s difficult to know what lies ahead,” he said, per Rolling Stone, “I’m absolutely blown away by the love and support from family, friends and fans. I love you all.”

Friedman co-founded the Dictators in 1973 with his friends Andy Shernoff and Scott Kempner. During their original run, the group released a trio of albums, most notably 1977’s Manifest Destiny, which managed to crack the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.

He and bassist Joey DeMaio later co-founded the heavy metal band Manowar, where they embraced “death to false metal” and once set a Guinness World Record for the loudest band in the world. Friedman played with Manowar throughout the ’80s, during which they released six records, including 1984’s Hail to England.

After Manowar, Friedman played in a variety of groups, including his own outfit, Ross the Boss Band. He also worked with the French group Shakin’ Street, as well as Death Dealer, the Spinatras, and the Brain Surgeons. He was inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame in 2017.