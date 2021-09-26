The Wiggles are celebrating 30 years of bringing joy to kids around the world, and in honour of the milestone, the Royal Australian Mint are releasing eight million Wiggles-related coins.

In tribute to the legendary Australian band’s anniversary, $1 and $2 coins featuring some of the groups’ most famous characters are set to go into circulation from October 6th.

The $2 coins will reportedly feature a slew of the iconic group’s secondary characters, including Captain Feathersword, Henry the Octopus, Wags the Dog and Dorothy the Dinosaur, while the $1 coins will display the faces of both the original and current Wiggles lineup.

The coins will be released at Woolworths stores, with fans also able to head online to nab the unique coins which will be released every week.

“The Wiggles virtual concert and collector coins are a great opportunity for our fans to reminisce about their memories over the past 30 years, and make new memories with our new Wiggly family,” OG Blue Wiggle Anthony Field said.

“The band, the songs, and even the experiences have changed over the years, but our focus has always been the same – educating children through inspirational music and creativity.”

Woolworths chief marketing officer, Andrew Hicks added: “The Wiggles are a much loved Aussie icon not only for kids, but a whole generation of parents who grew up singing and dancing along to their songs.

“We’re excited to be part of their 30-year anniversary celebration with these limited edition coins, which will allow our customers to own a piece of Wiggly history and share it with their family.”

The ‘Big Red Car’ hitmakers will also be celebrating by teaming up with Big W for an epic live stream concert, dubbed ‘Biggest Wiggly Birthday Party’, which will take place on October 1.

Big W’s marketing general manager Kristen Linders said: “What better way to bring everyone together for one big party than with Australia‘s most loved entertainers, The Wiggles. We can’t wait to host kids from all over the country to wish you all a Happy Birthday.”