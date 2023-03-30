Breakout duo Royel Otis have continued their stellar 2023 with the release of their third EP, Sofa Kings.

The Sydney indie pop pair had an intriguing inspiration behind the record, which follows last year’s positively-received second EP, Bar ‘N Grill. “Sofa Kings is our tribute to all the used, soiled, stained and discarded furniture that served us so well through all highs and lows,” they explain.

“From soggy sheets to baggy beats, relaxing times to guitar lines… Sofa Kings have got it all. With all songs written in the key of T minor 7. Let all those who wanna sprint to the finish line do their thing cause you wanna take it all in… Or just sit on the couch for a bit. You’re the master of your domain. Move at your own pace ya. Don’t second guess yourself, all will eventually see the glory that is you.”

The release of Sofa Kings comes after a whirlwind start to the year for Royel Otis. They were named on ‘Ones to Watch’ lists by publications like Apple Music 1 and NME; they were confirmed to be part of Groovin the Moo’s 2023 touring lineup, as well as supports for alt-j’s Australian tour; and perhaps most impressively of all, they were named as Spotify’s latest RADAR artist in Australia/New Zealand, following the likes of Genesis Owusu and Baker Boy.

To celebrate their new EP, Royel Otis will hit the road in July for their biggest headline shows yet. Beginning in Melbourne on July 1st, they’ll then visit Wollongong on July 6th before a huge hometown show at Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel the following day (see full details below).

Royel Otis’ Sofa Kings EP is out now via Ourness.