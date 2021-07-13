Ruby Fields has announced her long-awaited debut album, Been Doin’ It For a Bit, set for release on Friday, September 24th.

To celebrate the announcement of her debut record, Ruby has dropped the first taste of the album with single ‘Song About a Boy’, produced by longtime collaborator Chris Collins (Skegss, Gang Of Youths, Middle Kids) and mastered by John Davis (The Killers, Gorillaz.)

The unsparing, heart-on-sleeve track offers us a rare glimpse into the vulnerable side of Ruby. A sharp-shooting chronicle of a relationship on the brink.

“I was really on the fence about releasing this track, because when you release a song you immortalise it –– whether you still feel those things or not,” says Ruby of the track. “Regardless of it all, this is a song about your feelings being caught up in someone that’s not right for you.” Listen to it below.

It’s a track that prelude’s what to expect from Been Doin’ It for a Bit, a record that was born out of a place of self-acceptance for Ruby.

“Since I was 17 I’ve been doing the Ruby Fields thing, but I gave myself a break last year to finally come to terms with who I am as a person,” says Ruby of the album. “I’m not sure I’ve taken the time to reflect on that after high school.

