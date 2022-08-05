After his hugely-anticipated Splendour in the Grass performance fell foul of the terrible weather, Ruel is making it up to fans with a special free hometown show in Sydney.

Presented by Amazon Music, the singer-songwriter will take to the stage in the city for the first time in over two years. The show is set to take place at Enmore Theatre on Tuesday, August 23rd.

And yes, tickets for the show are entirely free. Tickets for the all ages event go on sale next Monday, August 8th, and will be available via Ticketek and Ruel’s official website.

“SYDNEY im so hyped to announce that after 2 and half years, i finally get to do a hometown show!” the singer gushed on social media. “And thanks to @amazonmusic i’ve been able to make this gig FREE for all of u!

“It felt so shit to have my set at Splendour cancelled last minute coz we had put together a whole new show and stage for u guys, so i have been trying really hard to find a way to give u guys that show, but only if i could give u that show for free.”

Ruel and his band will perform with a festival-sized production at the show. He’ll play his new single ‘YOU AGAINST YOURSELF’, as well as fan favourite hits from throughout his career. ‘YOU AGAINST YOURSELF’ is the exciting first taste of the singer’s eagerly-awaited debut album. During the free Sydney show, he’ll also preview previously unheard songs from his debut album.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘GROWING UP IS___’ by Ruel:

Ruel Free Sydney Show

Presented by Amazon Music

Tickets available Monday, August 8th via ticketek.com and oneruel.com

Tuesday, August 23rd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW (All Ages)