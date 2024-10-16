RÜFÜS DU SOL have dropped the dates for their Inhale / Exhale album release tour in Australia and New Zealand.

The Australian electronic outfit will play at RAC Arena in Perth on Thursday, November 7th, followed by the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Monday, November 11th, Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Wednesday, November 13th, Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Wednesday, November 20th, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Monday, November 25th, and finally, The Outer Fields at Western Springs in Auckland on Friday, November 29th.

Fans can expect a mix of new tracks and favourites, complemented by immersive lighting and stage production. Special guest SG Lewis will support all shows.

“Returning to Australia and New Zealand is always a special feeling for us. The crowds have always been so good to us. We can’t wait to explore this next chapter with everyone back home,” say RÜFÜS DU SOL.

Tickets go on sale with an artist pre-sale on Tuesday, October 22nd, at 10am local time. General sales starts on Thursday, October 24th, at 10am local time at rufusdusol.com/live.

Mastercard cardholders in Australia and New Zealand can access pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, October 22nd, at 10am, with preferred ticket access available from Thursday, October 24th, at 10am. Details at priceless.com/music.

In New Zealand, One NZ customers can buy tickets during a 48-hour presale starting Tuesday, October 22nd, at 10am. Visit one.nz/music for more info.

With the release of Inhale / Exhale (via Rose Avenue/Reprise Records) on October 11th, RÜFÜS DU SOL have reached a significant milestone with five albums in their career.

The trio – Tyrone Lindqvist, Jon George, and James Hunt – continues to ride high following their 2021 album Surrender, which topped the ARIA Chart. It marked their third #1 album, while 2018’s Solace peaked at #2. They also won their first Grammy Award for Dance/Electronic Recording in 2022 with “Alive.”

Stream Inhale / Exhale below.

RÜFÜS DU SOL 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour



Presented by triple j (AU) and George FM (NZ)

Thursday, November 7th

RAC Arena, Perth, AU*

Monday, November 11th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, AU*

Wednesday, November 13th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, AU*

Wednesday, November 20th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, AU*

Monday, November 25th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, AU*

Friday, November 29th

The Outer Fields at Western Springs, Auckland, NZ*

*With Support From SG Lewis (Live)