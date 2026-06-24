RÜFÜS DU SOL are set to reach another career milestone this week at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Continuing their ascent as one of Australia’s biggest music exports, the trio will become the first electronic act to play four consecutive sold-out shows at the iconic venue, starting tonight (Thursday, June 25th). The run also marks the most tickets ever sold by an electronic artist in MSG’s history, adding another milestone to what has become a career-defining world tour.

The achievement comes amid a huge North American run for the Grammy-winning trio, which has seen them headline some of the continent’s most prestigious venues. Next month, RÜFÜS DU SOL are scheduled to perform for more than 60,000 fans at Mexico City’s Foro Sol, joining a list of major international acts to have headlined the venue, including Oasis, Bad Bunny, and Harry Styles.

Elsewhere on the tour, the band has sold out a headline performance at Montréal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau, where they are expected to play to 45,000 fans, while also filling some of America’s most famous sporting venues, including Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Boston’s Fenway Park, and San Diego’s Petco Park.

The North American success follows a landmark period for the Australian outfit. Their ‘Inhale / Exhale World Tour’ recently became the highest-selling electronic tour of all time, with 750,000 headline tickets sold and an estimated 1.5 million fans attending shows globally.

The trio’s rise has accelerated steadily in recent years. In 2025, they headlined Lollapalooza and staged a major show at Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl Stadium, becoming only the second Australian act after AC/DC to headline the venue.

Back home, the group returned to Australia late last year for a run of arena dates that attracted more than 150,000 fans, including three consecutive nights at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena and three shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.