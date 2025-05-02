Ahead of their upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour, and Lollapalooza headline, RÜFÜS DU SOL are keeping things fresh.

Inhale / Exhale Remixed is a 15-track collection that reimagines the Grammy-winning trio’s latest album, with Tyrone Lindqvist, Jon George, and James Hunt teaming up with a global lineup of artists and underground producers.

Originally released in 2024, Inhale / Exhale was nominated for Best LP/EP at the 2025 Rolling Stone Australia Awards, debuted on the Billboard 200, and reached #1 on U.S. dance radio with “Music is Better” – a track that helped kick off their massive ‘Inhale / Exhale World Tour’, now the highest-selling solo electronic tour in history.

The album follows 2021’s Surrender, which earned them their first Grammy Award in 2022 for Dance/Electronic Recording with “Alive”.

The remix collection features new takes from Turkish-Italian producer Carlita, Haitian house artist Francis Mercier, Peruvian DJ Sofia Kourtesis, Swiss DJ Andrea Oliva, German deep house producer Emanuel Satie, and more. Adriatique’s remix of “In the Moment” also makes an appearance.

The North American leg of their ‘Inhale / Exhale World Tour’ kicked off with sold-out shows in Texas. They’ll also headline Lollapalooza in July, alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, the Creator, and A$AP Rocky.

Later this year, the tour heads to Australia and New Zealand for a series of arena shows, mixing new tracks with fan favourites, all complemented by stunning stage production. SG Lewis will join as the special guest.

“Returning to Australia and New Zealand is always a special feeling for us. The crowds have always been so good to us. We can’t wait to explore this next chapter with everyone back home,” RÜFÜS DU SOL said.

RÜFÜS DU SOL has topped the ARIA Albums Chart three times, with their albums Surrender (2021), Atlas (2013), and Bloom (2016) all debuting at #1. They’ve also earned five ARIA Awards, including Best Group and Best Dance Release for their hit single “Alive”.

RÜFÜS DU SOL’s Inhale / Exhale Remixed is out now.