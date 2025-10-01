Trigger warning: The following article contains references that may be triggering. If you’re struggling, please know help is available to you, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

The woman who was beaten in an unprovoked attack during RÜFÜS DU SOL ‘s recent LA concert is suing for negligence and battery.

Official documents shared with Rolling Stone AU/NZ reveal that the complaint was filed against Rose Bowl Operating Company and suspect Julio Cesar Lopez Zavala, who has since been arrested and charged in the assault, in Los Angeles County Superior Court by victims Shelby Lynn Elston and her fiancé Cain Webb, alleging negligence and battery, among other claims.

Elston and Webb were attending the Australian electronic group’s Rose Bowl concert on August 16th when the attack occurred. Elston was knocked unconscious by Zavala as other crowd members attempted to help her; Webb tried to shield her from taking multiple punches by her attacker. Security, however, never intervened to stop Zavala, and he was able to flee the venue. He was arrested about one week later.

As the lawsuit states, the venue “negligently managed, administered, and provided security services at the Rose Bowl and so negligently treated patrons such that Zavala was permitted to violently assault plaintiffs for several minutes without any security guards intervening to protect plaintiffs from further harm.”

It further alleges that venue staff “failed to have sufficient security in place to ensure the safety of its invitees, including plaintiff, which proximately caused and/or contributed to this horrific attack insofar as security, at no point during the attack, intervened to protect plaintiffs from further harm.”