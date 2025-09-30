Russell Crowe and Indoor Garden Party are returning to Sydney at last.

Are you not entertained? Indoor Garden Party, fronted by legendary actor and part-time musician himself, Russell Crowe, is headed to the harbour city this December for a one-night-only show at the Enmore.

Crowe’s discography stretches way back to 1982, but Indoor Garden Party can be traced back to 2009, with two albums to their name — The Musical in 2017 and Prose and Cons in 2024. While the upcoming performance is exciting in its own way, the group will be joined for an evening of “stories, songs and surprises” (as Crowe puts it) by special guests BRAKE, Marcia Hines, Troy Cassar-Daley, Lorraine O’Reilly and Danielle Spencer.

Indoor Garden Party has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages, including the Roman Colosseum and a set at Glastonbury Festival in 2024, an experience that Crowe could only remark to with “What the fuck” in a recent interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ. They’ve toured Australia in the past, but also Italy, France, Malta, Czech Republic, Ireland, UK and USA.

The band’s 2024 tour covered 60,000km across six countries, and Crowe still has his day job of acting to worry about. Come December 2025, he’ll have completed work on six feature films in 12 months — a new record for the New Zealand-born actor.

Explaining what fans can expect in Sydney, Crowe said “I’m really looking forward to this concert. It has been a little frustrating having to put some music things aside for the day job as the year has gone on, but you won’t hear me complaining.”

“In my profession, too much work is a bonus. For the band, this gig will be like a celebration. A heavy work year behind us, one big blow out to finish the year will be so much fun. It’ll be like the Christmas show you go to when you don’t really want to go to a Christmas show. It’s not official, but I’m pretty sure we will have a ‘no reindeer’ policy on the night.”

Tickets are on sale to Indoor Garden Party’s concert now.