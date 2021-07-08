Content Warning: This article about Ryan Adams and Instagram discusses sexual assault. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Ryan Adams has shared an emotional Instagram post following the sexual misconduct allegations that emerged in 2019.

In the since-deleted post, Adams reached out to his followers for help in order to “make albums or just own a home”.

“I have no record deal. I’m kinda broke. I have no friends (ok I have my best friends for when I was a kid). And Theo [his cat] died,” he wrote.

“I have a hundred songs. No merch store (not sure why). And I don’t have my old master tapes or recordings (they don’t care/answer my people). SO….if ANYBODY CAN HELP ME…please. I would love to make albums. Or just own a home (I don’t own a home). This is stupid. I miss Theo. I’m mad. I’ve had enough,” he concluded.

Adams also continued to weigh in on the issue in the comments of the post, writing: “Goddamnit. Not loaded. Not crazy mad, just BEING REAL!!!!!”

Back in February 2019, the New York Times published an exposé detailing incidents of sexual and emotional abuse allegedly experienced by a number of women at the hands of Adams, including Phoebe Bridgers and former partner Mandy Moore.

The controversy led to Adams penning an open letter in July 2020 where he apologised for “the ripples of devastating effects that my actions triggered.”

“There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I’ve mistreated people throughout my life and career. All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that simple,” he wrote.

He continued: “I’ve gotten past the point where I would be apologizing just for the sake of being let off the hook and I know full well that any apology from me probably won’t be accepted by those I’ve hurt. I get that and I also understand that there’s no going back.

“I hope that the people I’ve hurt will heal,” he wrote. “And I hope that they will find a way to forgive me.”

Adams has since attempted to forge ahead with a musical comeback, releasing the albums Wednesdays and Big Colors in December 2020 and June of this year respectively.

Check out the full now-deleted Instagram post from Ryan Adams: