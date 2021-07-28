Content Warning: This article about Ryan Adams and record labels discusses sexual assault. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Ryan Adams has released an emotional plea for record labels to “[take] a chance on me” following sexual misconduct allegations.

In a since-deleted Instagram post (via Variety), Adams revealed he is “scared” he will lose his home, his studio and his indie label if he isn’t given a “second chance”.

“I know I’m damaged goods… I know I am and they aren’t the ideal thing, but I had a label interested for months and they wasted my time,” he began.

He continued: “I’m months from losing my label, studio and my home. I just really want a second chance to make some music — maybe help other people believe you can get up out of the gutter and be something. I’m 46 and scared I’m gonna be living in my sister’s basement.”

“If you are a label and interested please let me know. Sent with love and humility. I already got dropped by Capitol twice. Maybe someone still cares.”

In a subsequent post, Adams wrote: “Please if someone takes a chance on me and this music I’ll bust my ass to support it. Sorry to sound desperate.”

This isn’t the first time he has taken to social media to plead for help, as earlier this month he asked for assistance to “make albums or just own a home”.

“I have no record deal. I’m kinda broke. I have no friends (ok I have my best friends for when I was a kid). And Theo [his cat] died,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“I have a hundred songs. No merch store (not sure why). And I don’t have my old master tapes or recordings (they don’t care/answer my people). SO….if ANYBODY CAN HELP ME…please. I would love to make albums. Or just own a home (I don’t own a home),” he added.

Back in February 2019, the New York Times published an exposé detailing incidents of sexual and emotional abuse allegedly experienced by a number of women at the hands of Adams, including Phoebe Bridgers and former partner Mandy Moore.

The controversy led to Adams penning an open letter in July 2020 where he apologised for “the ripples of devastating effects that my actions triggered.”

“There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I’ve mistreated people throughout my life and career. All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that simple,” he wrote.

He has since attempted to forge ahead with a musical comeback, releasing the albums Wednesdays and Big Colors in December 2020 and June of this year via his own PAX AM independent label.

