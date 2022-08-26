After selling out his biggest Australian headline shows to date, Sam Fender has added a second and final Sydney show to meet demand.

Sydneysiders who missed out will now be able to see the English singer-songwriter sensation at the Hordern Pavilion on Saturday, November 26th. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 30th at 12pm AEST. Presale begins on Monday, August 29th at 12pm AEST (sign up for access here).

Fender announced his biggest Australian headline tour last month. The upcoming tour will cap a whirlwind few years for the Newcastle artist. 2021 saw his biggest successes to date, with second album Seventeen Going Under catapulting him to rockstar status in his home country.

After topping the U.K. Albums Chart, the album received a nomination for British Album of the Year at the 2022 BRIT Awards. The album also won Best Album by a U.K. Artist and Best Album in the World at the same year’s NME Awards. Seventeen Going Under reached number 46 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

In a highly positive four-star review of the album, Rolling Stone UK found a lofty comparison for the fledgling artist. “On his second album, the Geordie Springsteen justifies his nickname, interrogating his past to move forwards over sweeping, bombastic rock,” the review hailed.

Fender has spent much of 2022 touring around the world, including playing memorable sets at festivals including TRNSMT and Glastonbury. His honest songwriting and relatable charm has won him a legion of famous fans, with Elton John singling him out just last week for high praise.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Indie Observer.

Sam Fender 2022 Australian Tour

General tickets on sale Tuesday August 30 (12pm AEST)

Friday, November 18th

Palace Foreshore, Melbourne, VIC (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday, November 22nd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW (SOLD OUT)

Thursday, November 24th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 26th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW (NEW SHOW)