He might be 75-years-old now but Elton John clearly still keeps in the loop with the state of current music, insisting that women are “making the best music” right now.

The legendary singer revealed his thinking in a new interview with Music Week, citing acclaimed artists like Wet Leg as examples.

“It’s so great to see Nova Twins, Wet Leg, Let’s Eat Grandma, The Linda Lindas, Haim, and all these girls rocking out and making the best music,” Elton said. “Apart from Sam Fender, none of the boys are doing it, the girls are. It’s a breath of fresh air, because it comes from innocence and pure joy and that, for me, is what music is about.”

Elton also blasted the fact so many legacy artists such as Queen and ABBA are still in the U.K. charts. “It’s lovely to see Kate Bush at number one, but there’s not many good records in the Top 20,” he said.

“And the albums chart is full of things like me, ABBA, and Queen. The odd thing comes through, like Sam Fender or Harry Styles, or you get a new artist coming in at No. 3 and then disappearing to 80-something.”

He continued: “It’s depressing – there are a lot of good albums that deserve to be in the albums chart, like Juanita Euka, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen. What I want to know is why aren’t they there? Because of people like me!”

In other Elton news, the singer announced this morning that he’s added five new ‘encore’ Australian and New Zealand shows to two already rescheduled Auckland shows next year.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The most successful performing male solo artist of all time has added five unmissable shows in Newcastle, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Christchurch to his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in early 2023.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Monday, August 1st, with the remaining Auckland tickets on sale now. Head to oznz.eltonjohn.com to sign up for presale and ticket information.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.