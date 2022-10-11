Ed Sheeran continues to be a menace to society – Sam Smith has revealed that the singer recently sent them a giant penis statue as a gift.

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Sam Smith revealed that Sheeran recently sent them a six-foot-two penis sculpture, carved out of marble. As anyone would, Smith thought they were being pranked. But no – Sheeran was completely serious.

“It’s actually wild. I thought it was a joke,” they said on the show. “It’s a six-foot-two marble penis. It’s two tons. I have to get it craned into my house.

Never you mind: Smith is nothing if not resourceful. They’ve decided to name it the Duke of Hastings – Clarkson’s suggestion – but they’re still planning on what exactly to do with it.

“Well, I want to turn it into a fountain, which I think will be hard to do,” they said.

What’s wilder, however, is that this is not the first time a celebrity has found themselves on the receiving end of an NC-17 gift from Sheeran. According to Smith: “He gives people concrete penises. I’m not the first.”

Naturally, we did some digging, and sure enough: Sheeran’s famous (or infamous) for sending people giant penises.

Last year, Sir Elton John revealed that Sheeran had sent him a ‘giant marble penis’ for his birthday. While John’s husband David Furnish shut down the idea of displaying it in their garden on account of their two children, the singer knows how to appreciate a beautiful piece of art when he sees it.

“He added: “But it’s a beautifully-made penis. What can I tell you? What do you buy the man who has everything? A beautiful marble penis!” he said of the gift.

Even Friends star Courteney Cox was not spared: Sheeran tricked her Alexa into ordering her a leather gimp mask, which later made for an awkward conversation between Cox and her assistant, who found said mask.

