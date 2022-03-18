Almost four years to the day since he completed his last tour of the country, this week Ed Sheeran announced his eagerly-awaited return to Australia, plotting a stadium tour for early 2023.

Beginning with a pair of shows – his first ever ‘in the round’ – in New Zealand, Sheeran will then head across the Tasman for headline shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth next year.

And the singer should expect a hero’s welcome when he gets here: when Sheeran’s most recent album, =, topped the ARIA Album Chart last year, it incredibly became his fifth consecutive chart-topping record in Australia.

Selling out stadiums across the globe and having sold more live tickets in Australia and New Zealand than any other artist, Sheeran has proven himself as an artist you need to see live at least once in your life.

That’s not to mention the emotional aspect of Sheeran performing Down Under again. His last album contained the powerful track ‘Visiting Hours’, written especially for the late Aussie music industry icon Michael Gudinski, who had been both a close friend and mentor to Sheeran over the years.

Sheeran briefly visited Australia early last year to pay his respects at Gudinski’s memorial service, but the wait for fans to see him live again is almost at an end.

Tickets for the upcoming Australian tour go on sale next week on Wednesday, March 23rd, with specific times for each show (full ticket information here). Frontier Members can get early pre-sale access for 24 hours from Monday, March 21st, with specific times available via Frontier Touring.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

To celebrate Sheeran’s new tour announcement, we thought we’d take a look at some of his finest songs – it was a difficult task narrowing it down to just 7.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

‘Bad Habits’ A recent hit, the lead single from = signalled a new sonic direction for Sheeran. Sultry and atmospheric, it could have easily belonged on an album by The Weeknd. ‘Bad Habits’ emphasised the chameleonic ability of Sheeran: effortlessly able to slip into dance-pop at a moment’s notice. It also happened to go 6X platinum in Australia, becoming his sixth number one single in the country in the process. ‘The Joker and the Queen’ (ft. Taylor Swift) Much has been made of Sheeran and Taylor Swift’s relationship but their musical chemistry is undeniable. The duo’s fourth collaboration is a soothing piano ballad that combines their tender vocals to wonderful effect. The harmonies are slight but meaningful, the strings swooning and luscious. Two of the most overtly romantic singer-songwriters of the last decade were always going to make one supremely heartfelt ode to love. ‘Thinking Out Loud’ Amidst his colossal success, it’s often forgotten just how pure a vocalist Sheeran is. It’s never more evident than in ‘Thinking Out Loud’: on what he called a “walking down the aisle song”, Sheeran sounds like he’s meaning every crisply-sung lyric. It’s sappy, certainly, but he’s always really been a blue-eyed soul crooner deep down. ‘Visiting Hours’ It just had to be included. This is all you need to know about Sheeran affection for the late Gudinski: in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2021, he rushed over from England to Melbourne to ensure he was at the Aussie icon’s memorial. ‘Visiting Hours’ was incredibly written during his two weeks of mandatory quarantine and raw emotion pours out from every line. “I wish that Heaven had visiting hours / So I could just show up and bring the news / That she’s getting older and I wish that you’d met her / The things that she’ll learn from me, I got them all from you,” he sings about his daughter Lyra, forever wishing that she’d gotten the chance to meet a man that meant so much to her father. Pure soul-crushing emotion.

‘Shape of You’

It’s an obvious one but it’s obvious for a reason. Commercial success doesn’t make a song good but Shape of You’s figures are ridiculous: it was the most-streamed song of the decade on Spotify (2.4 billion streams by December 2019), and was named the number one song on the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 chart of the same decade.

Cleverly interpolating the utter classic ‘No Scrubs’ by TLC, it’s a slinking track largely indebted to dancehall and tropical house without ever becoming a parody of those genres. The percussive is breezy and achingly cool, Sheeran showcasing a deft nimbleness in production that allows his earnest vocals to dominate. The sound of thousands of drunken club singalongs.

‘The A Team’

The song that started it all. Sheeran’s first solo single was one of the most remarkable debuts by a British artist in years, a folk ballad about a sex worker struggling with substance abuse. Sheeran’s perceptive songwriting was already mature beyond his years back in 2011, and the song is sincere without ever becoming too over sentimental. It’s a balance that many musicians struggle with but Sheeran managed to strike it on his first try. There’s a reason it received a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year.

Ed Sheeran + – = ÷ x Tour Australian Tour 2022



Friday, February 17th, 2023

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Ticketek (On sale 12pm local time, Wednesday, March 23rd)

Friday, February 24th, 2023

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Ticketek (On sale 11am local time, Wednesday, March 23rd)

Thursday, March 2nd, 2023

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Ticketek (On sale 3pm local time, Wednesday, March 23rd)

Tuesday, March 7th, 2023

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, SA

Tickets: Ticketek (On sale 4pm local time, Wednesday, March 23rd)

Sunday, March 12th, 2023

Optus Stadium, Perth, WA

Tickets: Ticketek (On sale 2pm local time, Wednesday, March 23rd)

Tickets on sale from Wednesday, March 23rd, with specific times detailed above.

Frontier Members pre-sale runs for 24 hours from Monday, March 21st, with specific times available via the Frontier Touring website.