During a recent interview on Inside With Paulo Baron, former Van Halen singer, Sammy Hagar has revealed he has a lot to say about Van Halen’s original lead singer, David Lee Roth.

According to Hagar, he gave Roth his fair share of chances, but at the end of the day, they’re just anything but two peas in a pod.

As per Ultimate Guitar, Hagar pointed out the differences, saying, “The difference between him and I is that I sincerely care – I care about everything I do and I care how it affects people and I care what they think. I care that it touches them and that it makes them happy.

He also spoke about their co-headlining tour in 2002, that, “He was the worst guy to be around. He wasn’t ever around. He hides out. You never see him. He puts on this whole big front and comes out, ‘I’m here. David Lee Roth is here,’ and then he goes and hides again.”

“I used to not wanna cause trouble. First, in the old days, before I was in Van Halen, I ripped him through the fucking coals when I did the press – before I ever was in that band. And then when I joined the band, I tried to be nice.”

“And then when I left the band, I tried to be nice about him. And then we did our tour together, and then I fucking said, ‘Fuck this guy. He’s an asshole. You can’t get along with him. He’s no fun. He’s full of shit.’

Putting most of the beef aside, Hagar is looking ahead as much as he’s wound up about the past.

“And then now, after Eddie’s death, I feel, once again, he’s part of the Van Halen legacy and he’s important. So I wouldn’t wanna ruin anything to do with what he brought to that legacy. I want Van Halen to go down as one of the greatest rock bands of all time – but not just mine but Dave’s era.”

He added, “I want Eddie to be the legend and get the respect that he deserves, and the only way to preserve that is by being kind about the past.”

